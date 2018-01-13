/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

'AGENTS OF DEVIL AND AGENTS OF GOD'

The elections have now stretched out to the realm of the devil and of God. As the Congress Chief and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has outright charged the NDA Government and the RSS, as agents of the Devil. Mukul Sangma is very vocal about the social and cultural being in danger of what he calls “invasion “which is dangerous to the people of Meghalaya. He has dubbed that the BJP and the RSS having the same agenda and that they aim in amending the Constitution to serve their agenda. The Chief Minister visualizing the Congress as an “ Agent of God”, and on the other hand, the BJP as the agent of Devil , has brought about the electoral battle to a fictitious level , as a war of devils and gods.