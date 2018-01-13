/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

A RESPONDING STRENGTH

A strong respond was witnessed at Wahiajer in Jaintia Hills, when twenty thousand supporters, of the National People’s Party (NPP) trooped in the rally, lending support to the NPP Nartiang constituency candidate Sniawbhalang Dhar, who left the Congress, signifying the beginning of the blowing wind of change. Speakers in the rally, which include NPP National President, Conrad Sangma, viewed that the party priority is not only the support of any candidate, but more particular, for the welfare of the people themselves and for in the interest in bringing about all round development in all fronts. Jaintia Hills, being rich in specially coal deposits, this resource should belong to the people themselves. Yet the present Government has recommended for handing in a platter to the Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation (MMDC). The question therefore arises, if the MMDC is given the liberty to freely mine the mineral, what would be the fate of the mine and lands, owners to rob off their rights. This decision of the Government was done without any consultations with the land owners. This will affect the land rights of the people in Jaintia Hills.

The people of Jaintia Hills, can voice their opinion over this important issue, through the incoming Elections. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had opined that a special committee be formed for resolving the matter but nothing has been done so far in this respect. The Nartiang candidate clarified that his motive for contesting the elections is not for his personal business interests but for the wider and broader interests of the people in which mining is an important factor.