Saleng .A. Sangma appointed as State President of NCP

Independent MLA of Gambegre constituency Saleng .A. Sangma finally step down from the post of MLA to take over the post of President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State of Meghalaya. Saleng submitted his letter of resignation to Commissioner Secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Mr. Andrew Saimon.

After submitting his letter, Mr. Saleng said that it is an honour to be appointed as State President of NCP and that his colleague Mr. John Leslee .K. Sangma of South Tura constituency will not resign from being MLA as of now.