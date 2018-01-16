/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Donkupar Sumer terms KHADC CEM- ‘Khasi Mukul’

UDP MDC from Umsning, Donkupar Sumer accused the KHADC Chief Executive Member, P.N. Syiem of misusing the special assistance grant sanctioned by the Centre as “party fund” for the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) during the upcoming Assembly polls. This came to protest against the issuing of work orders for implementation of 19 schemes in Umsning constituency by the KHADC chief allegedly without informing its local MDC. Addressing media persons Sumer said, “He (Syiem) has been accusing the chief minister, Mukul Sangma of misusing the Livestock Mission as a Congress scheme, but likewise, he (Syiem) is also misusing the Rs 133.12 crore as party fund of the PDF.”

Terming the action by Syiem as “dictatorial,” Sumer said that the CEM was acting like a “Mukul Khasi” by bulldozing the rights of fellow members in the district council. He (Syiem) has misused the CEM’s chair just to gain political mileage for the PDF since it is also setting up candidate from Umsning. The CEM has been terming the chief minister as “dictator” but he himself is acting like a Mukul Khasi,” he said.