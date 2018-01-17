/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

NCP to contest in 42 constituencies

The General Secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP Mr. Praful Patel finally assert that the party will contest in 42 constituencies in the upcoming MLA Election in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Constituency out of which they will contest 22 constituencies from Garo Hills and 20 from Khasi Hills.The NCP Chief also announced the first list of the candidates of the party from the Khasi Hills region which includes Mr E.C.B Bamon former NCP MLA who come back to the party he will contest from Mookaiaw, Mr Tyngshain Lapang from Mawhati, Mr John D Sangma from Ranikor, Mr Ronalson Dkhar from Nongthymmai, Mr Predecessor Rumnong from Pynthorumkhrah, Mr. Andrew Charles Gare from Mawthyngkut.

The list of the party candidates for the Garo Hills will be announced at the public rally to be held in Tura. Others candidates wills be announced in due course of time. Mr Patel said that the people of Meghalaya is aware which party to vote, they will not vote for the party who try to dictate the food habit, the dress and the belief of the people.

While coming to the regional party he said the people have seen them what they have done, like the UDP, HSPDP, and KHNAM. The General Secretary of the party said that they will not work with the BJP after the election, with other parties they will have to decide. Before meeting the party workers he has laid the foundation stone of the party office in Bivar Road.