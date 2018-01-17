/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

General meeting of the North Shillong Youth Congress

A general meeting of the North Shillong Youth Congress was held at the Community Hall of the Dorbar Shnong Mawkhar in the presence Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Honourable Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The meeting was of organised by the North Shillong Block Congress Committee in which more than 500 youth congress members from across the constituency attended the meeting. A power point presentation on the achievements of the MUA Govt in the state was also presented before the gathering by the Secretary. Other dignitaries present during the meeting was W H D Syngkon, party candidate from North Shillong, Richard Marak, President Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress and Arwan Tariang, Working President of the North Shillong BCC attended the meeting.