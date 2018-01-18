/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KSU to march towards D.C Office in SWKH

The Khasi Student Union (KSU) of the South West Khasi Hills District in order to show their mark of protest against the ignorance of the Deputy Commissioner of SWKH on 24th January will march to the Commissioner’s Office to demand from the Commissioner not to grant ‘No Objection Certificate’ certificate for setting up of camps by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Mr. Forwardman Nongrem President of the KSU SWKH District while speaking to media person said that the Union had already given time to the Commissioner to terminate the request by the BSF to allow them in setting up military camps in the District but the Commissioner had not response to the demand of the union. The Union has also urged the public of the district to come out and support their demand for the benefit of the people in SWKH.