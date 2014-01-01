/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma take a jibe at BJP’s Vision

An hour after the BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released its Vision for Meghalaya senior Congress leader Anand Sharma take a jibe at the BJP’s vision document by saying that the BJP make promises but they are nationally known for “selling dreams and making false promises.

The BJP in its vision had abundant promised for the people of the state. In its vision it mentioned to resolve ban on coal mining within 180 days of coming to power, it also promised to provide 2 lakh jobs to the youth. Sharma said the BJP can promise the sun, moon, and stars, and Congress have no quarrel about it, they can promise more because they are nationally known for selling dreams, making false promises, and betraying the mandate and people.

Sharma directly charged at the Prime Minister for failing to keep his promise of creating 2 crore jobs in a year, while lashing out at the decisions on demonetization and GST and terming it as the “two most reckless decisions” of the Prime Minister. Anand Sharma said “I charge the Prime Minister and his Government in Delhi for having destroyed jobs and not in thousands but in millions and tens of millions particularly with the implementation of demonetization where none of four objectives were made i.e. black money, terror funding and counterfeit.