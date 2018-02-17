/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Tyngshain Lapang stress to uplift the farmers community in Mawhati

Tyngshain Lapang the candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Mawhati constituency has laid down his priorities for the upcoming election which includes taking care of the farming. Lapang said that around 80 per cent of the population in the constituency are farmers hence he will ensure that attention and assistance are given to them.

He also assured the setting up of cottage industries and an examination centre for students of the area to appear their board’s exams. Tyngshain Lapang is one of the nine candidates who are contesting the seat from the constituency.