Suspected GNLA ambush killed NCP Candidate and others

The heat of election in Garo hills shock the State when suspect Garo National Liberation Army ( GNLA) militants carried out their vicious attack on the convoy of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Williamnagar Jonathone N Sangma in a remote village across the Simsang River on Sunday. The suspected militants triggered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) that killed the young candidate and three others including ex-GNLA members. Sangma had been facing similar threats since 2013 and also faced attacks by unknown miscreants in his young political career. The presence of ex-GNLA members during the election drew speculation that the banned outfit GNLA are targeting its surrendered member’s Nikam Ch Momin also known as Baichung and Jonathone N. Sangma was just a collateral damage, while the political-militant nexus is also been speculate.