THE SONG AND THE COPYRIGHT

The theme song of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has landed in a threat of resorting to a legal petition against the party of publicly using a part of video by the composer, Kynjaimon Amso without his consent. The video clip was sung at an election rally in Wapung in Jaintia Hills and other villages by the renowned artist Lou Majaw, “ Let the Wind Blow Everywhere”. The song of Kynjaimon had already been uploaded in YouTube and Face-Book. The lyrics of the song had described the deplorable condition of roads in East Jaintia Hills, especially in Huroi village. The BJP had taken the advantage of using the song in bringing about the winds of change. The composer was of the view that the political party had taken undue advantage for election propaganda, which was aimed at creating an awareness of the deplorable condition of the roads and underdevelopment of the villages. The composer was of the view that the video song was not meant to woo voters.