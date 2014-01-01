Menu
THE SONG AND THE COPYRIGHT

The  theme  song  of  the  Bharatiya  Janata  Party  (BJP) has  landed  in a  threat   of  resorting  to a legal  petition against  the  party of publicly  using  a part  of video  by  the  composer, Kynjaimon  Amso without  his consent. The  video  clip  was  sung at  an  election  rally  in  Wapung  in  Jaintia Hills  and  other  villages by  the  renowned  artist   Lou  Majaw,  “ Let the  Wind Blow Everywhere”. The song  of Kynjaimon  had  already  been  uploaded  in  YouTube and Face-Book. The lyrics of  the song had described the deplorable condition  of roads in East Jaintia Hills, especially in Huroi village.  The BJP had taken the advantage of using the song in bringing about the winds of change. The composer was of the  view that the  political  party  had taken  undue advantage  for  election  propaganda, which was aimed at creating  an  awareness  of  the  deplorable  condition of the  roads  and  underdevelopment of  the villages.  The composer was  of  the  view that  the video  song  was  not  meant  to  woo voters. 