Williamnagar Constituency awaits fresh poling date

After the report on the death of the NCP candidate was sent to the Election Commission of India by the Chief Electoral Officer, F.R. Kharkongor, the Meghalaya Election Department will have to wait for the announcement of fresh election date for Williamnagar Assembly. Meghalaya will go on polls on 27th February. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F.R Kharkongor said that announcement of fresh date will be decided by the Election Commission of India soon.

In order to maintain peace and fair election in the region an additional of 10 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has been sought from the Centre to be deployed and more security forces have been deployed in West Khasi Hills district bordering Garo Hills.