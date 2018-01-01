/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Nongstoin get its District and Session Court

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Tarun Agarwala inaugurated the permanent office building of the District and Session Court at Mawiong Pyndengrei, Nongstoiñ in West Khasi Hills district. In his inaugural address, the Chief Justice said that people of the area can come forward and sought legal advices and suggestions from the court, and called upon the judicial officers and staffs to extend their services for the benefit of the general masses and ensure that justice is done.