PAYA TAKU from India wins gold in “International Wushu Championship” in Moscow

Arunachal Paya Taku got the privilege to represent the country in the girl’s category of the “International Wushu Championship”in Moscow, Russia which was held from 17th to 21st February. Taku took part in the girls’ 48 kg category and won gold medal. She is a regular trainee of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy under the guidance of coach M. Premchandra Singh. She took part in the special coaching camp at SAI Centre, Imphal from 15th January to 15th February. Taku has bagged numerous medals for the state in the past and is expected to bring laurels for the country in the championship. Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association President, Toko Teki, Sports Director, Tadar Appa, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy Principal, Tabia Chobin and others have wished Taku for her bright future and success in the competition.