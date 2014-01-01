/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Narendra Modi take a jibe at Mukul Sangma

Modi during his rally in Phulbari West Garo Hills remind the crowd that his Government at the centre has been engaging in various rescue operations of the people of the Christian Community who got trapped in the clutches of terrorists in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. Her cite example of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a catholic priest from Kerala who was kidnapped by Islamic Terrorists in 2016, Narendra Modi said, “Father Tom, in Yaman who was spreading the message of Christianity was kidnapped by the terrorists. The Indian Government made tireless efforts day and night to rescue him and we also urged to those nations, which had cordial relationship with Yamen to save Father Tom. We successfully freed Father Tom and got him back. His heath was deteriorating and we provided his medical care as well.”

He also reminds the people of how his Government rescue 46 nurses from the hands of militants in Afghanistan in July 2014. Prime Minister Modi, whose party is often blamed for Pro-Hindu stands, blamed Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for communal politics saying that Dr. Sangma does not believe in taking everyone along in the path of development.

He also announced Rs. 180 crore for renovation of the Shillong Airport, Houses for the landless, heath insurance worth Rs. 5 lakhs for each person among others. He attacked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for family centric politics. “Meghalaya has become the property for the Congress party as all the members including his wife to his brother in law is fighting the election. Had he has a grandson, he would have also stand him in the polls”, he said.