NCP promised to produce two IAS in its Manifesto

In the manifesto of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), it has mention to approach the Supreme Court’s for intervention to solve the long pending inter-state boundary dispute with Assam.

The most interesting part about the manifesto is that it promises that NCP MLA’s should fund two students per year to become IAS officers from the State. It also promises to set up education policy by emphasizing more on skill development.

The NCP talked about framing of state mining policy, setting up of anti-corruption vigilance commission, pursue Majithia Wage Board recommendation for benefits of journalists, strengthen border areas and empower border people economically, set up international markets to encourage border trade with neighbouring countries, upgrade existing infrastructure like Umroi Airport Khasi Hills and Baljek Airport, introduce railway lines along with strong preventive measures against influx, improve road infrastructure in rural areas without compromising quality.