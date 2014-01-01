/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SINGING AND DANCING

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, contesting from two constituencies in Garo Hills his home Ampati and Songsak had ventured into Mawsynram, where Pynshngain N. Syiem of the Peoples Democratic Front is pitted against Hiamalaya Shangpliang of the Congress which is considered to be a prestigious contest. Mukul Sangma had landed in a helicopter at Dangar in a campaign for Himalaya Shangpliang. Mukul in a bid to attract the crowd, had went into sing song, so as to woo the crowd of Dangar, bordering Bangladesh, having a mixed population of Khasi, Garo, Bengali and Hindi speaking people. The contest in Mawsynram constituency is mainly of the PDF and the Congress. In the end of the meeting, Mukul Sangma, picked up a sword with shield and started dancing which amused the gathering, more than the speeches. This might have also amused Pynshngain Syiem who was the Syiem of the Khasi state of Hima Mawsynram, as he could not afford to be seen as a singing and dancing king.