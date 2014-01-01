Menu
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, contesting from two constituencies in Garo Hills his home Ampati and Songsak had ventured into Mawsynram, where Pynshngain N. Syiem of the Peoples Democratic Front is pitted against Hiamalaya Shangpliang of the Congress which is considered to be a prestigious contest. Mukul Sangma had landed in a helicopter at Dangar in a campaign for Himalaya Shangpliang. Mukul in a bid to attract the  crowd, had went  into  sing song, so as to woo the crowd of Dangar, bordering Bangladesh, having a mixed  population of Khasi, Garo, Bengali  and  Hindi speaking  people. The contest in Mawsynram   constituency is mainly of the PDF and the Congress. In the end of the meeting, Mukul Sangma, picked up a sword with shield and started dancing which amused the gathering, more than the speeches. This might have also amused Pynshngain Syiem who  was the Syiem of the Khasi  state  of  Hima  Mawsynram, as he could not afford to  be seen as a singing  and dancing  king.