SIX CONSTITUENCIES IN A DAY

Conrad  Sangma,  spearing  the  cause  of  the National  People’s  Party  (NPP),  travelled  six  constituencies  in  the  Garo  Hills  in  a  day to fulfil the dreams  of  Purno  Agitok  Sangma. Conrad had  stressed  the  need  to  march  ahead  with  a  positive  vision   to better  the  lives  of  the  people. On the  other  hand  the  Congress  is  mainly  concerned  and  talking  about  religion in  secular  India. It  is  true that  the NPP is having  an  alliance  with  the  Bharatiya  Janata  party (BJP) in the Central level  and  also  in Manipur. Yet in Meghalaya the NPP is working alone, having no pre-poll alliance with any national or regional party. The ideologies with the different parties are different. Conrad clarified  that  the  partnership  with  the  BJP was only  to further  develop  in Meghalaya  and  the  North  Eastern  region. During the Manipur polls, the NPP  did  not enter  any  pre  poll  alliance  with  BJP, yet  later  the  NPP  came  together  with  other  non-Congress  parties in forming a post poll alliance. Will history repeat itself... is the big question mark?    