SIX CONSTITUENCIES IN A DAY

Conrad Sangma, spearing the cause of the National People’s Party (NPP), travelled six constituencies in the Garo Hills in a day to fulfil the dreams of Purno Agitok Sangma. Conrad had stressed the need to march ahead with a positive vision to better the lives of the people. On the other hand the Congress is mainly concerned and talking about religion in secular India. It is true that the NPP is having an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in the Central level and also in Manipur. Yet in Meghalaya the NPP is working alone, having no pre-poll alliance with any national or regional party. The ideologies with the different parties are different. Conrad clarified that the partnership with the BJP was only to further develop in Meghalaya and the North Eastern region. During the Manipur polls, the NPP did not enter any pre poll alliance with BJP, yet later the NPP came together with other non-Congress parties in forming a post poll alliance. Will history repeat itself... is the big question mark?