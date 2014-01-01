/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

GNLA Chief Sohan D Shira Gunned down

The Commander in Chief of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) Sohan D Shira has reportedly been shot dead in an encounter with the police in Dobu, Sadugre in East Garo Hills. Police sources in Meghalaya have confirmed the incident took place around 11:50 am at Dobu A’chakpek.

Sohan Shira who has been on the run was finally gunned down by the SF10 following a fierce gun battle between the Militants and Meghalaya’s Special Forces. However, following this, there were many encounters where the Garo militant managed to escape but this time the militant leader could not make it and was killed in the encounter