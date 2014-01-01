/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Lt. Jonathone betterhalf to contest from Williamnagar Constituency

The NCP in Meghalaya has decided to field Krinilla R. Marak, wife of late Jonathone N. Sangma as the candidate from Williamnagar Constituency. Late Jonathone N. Sangma was the candidate from Williamnagar constituency who was killed in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on 18th of February.

A statement issued by the NCP said that, “The people of Williamnagar who gathered in thousands out of love for late Jonathone chose and requested his wife to contest the election. The love and overwhelming support shown by the people and also upon their and NCP request, Mrs Krinilla decided to contest the election in place of late Jonathone.”

Mrs Krinilla also thanked the people for the support they had extended to late Jonathone for their continued support to her now.