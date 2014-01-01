/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The End of an era for HSPDP!!

Nongstoin witnessed historical result after the 2018 Legislative Assembly when the Hill State Democratic Party (HSPDP) could not retain its stronghold. The party has established itself as Nongstoin only political party since the state inception in 1972. The party was formed and led by (Late) Hopingstone Lyngdoh since its inception and has never lost in any election from 1972 to 2015 in his long political career.

The 2018 was intense but not quite surprising as people of the region wanted to taste something new. Macmillan Byrsat of National People’s Party (NPP) defeated Dios Jyndiang of HSPDP and Congress candidate Gabriel Wahlang. The NPP candidate had urged the people of Nongstoin to collectively work towards the development of the region irrespective belonging to any parties. Earlier in his campaign speech, Byrsat had promised to work for the protection of land and soil. Where “the rights of the people over land would be guaranteed and protected by law. Law will protect the religious minorities in Meghalaya and help the helpless youth, farmers and others,” he added.