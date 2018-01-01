/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Ardent Basaiwmoit opposed Conrad Sangma as CM

Ardent Basaiwmoit, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) Chief said that the party opposed Conrad Sangma as the State ‘Chief Minister’ and it also opposed the inclusion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming the new Government. Ardent said that "during the election we have campaigned that we want to have a non-Congress and non-BJP Government, this is the reason we don't want the BJP”. He also questioned its alliance the United Democratic Party (UDP) as it did not consult with the HSPDP before proposing Conrad Sangma's as the Chief Minister's post.

HSPDP who won 2 seats play a little role in the formation of Government and even if the two elected members quit the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) the new Conrad Sangma–led Government would not face any difficulties as the current alliance already consist of 34 MLAs.

The new Regional Democratic Alliance Government consist of 11 ministers which includes 6 from NPP, 2 from (UDP) and 1 each from BJP, PDF and HSPDP.



