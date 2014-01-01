Menu
ABOUT   TOPPLING   GAMES

The  Speaker  of  the  Meghalaya   Democratic  Alliance   Government,    Don Kupar  Roy,  did  not  mince words when   he  categorically  stated,   that  the  Chair  of  the  Speaker  is  not  misused  in  toppling  games.  Elected  as  Speaker  for  the  first  time  in  his  30  years  of  political  career   holding  posts  as   Chief    Minister,  Deputy  Chief  Minister, leader  of  opposition,  Roy  hails  from  Shella  bordering    Bangladesh.   The  Chair  is  mostly  occupied  by  a  person who  is  not  wanted  around,  something  like   a spare  part  but  Roy  has  asserted  that   the  Chair  is  the  most  responsible  office  in  any   legislative  assembly,  making  the  debates  meaningful  and  purposeful.  Both  the  ruling  and  the   opposition,  have  to  abide  by  the  decision  of  the  Chair.  The  Speaker  therefore  cannot  be  used  as  a   tool  of  toppling  games.  The  present  Speaker  had  been  a victim  of  such  a  game  used  by  the   Congress  party  in  1991.  The  Speaker  had  also  made  clear   that he  would  make  a  fair  and  free  functioning  in  the  House ,   towards  both  the  ruling  and opposition  members  and  that  he  would  maintain    stability  in  all  respects.   