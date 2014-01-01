/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ABOUT TOPPLING GAMES

The Speaker of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government, Don Kupar Roy, did not mince words when he categorically stated, that the Chair of the Speaker is not misused in toppling games. Elected as Speaker for the first time in his 30 years of political career holding posts as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, leader of opposition, Roy hails from Shella bordering Bangladesh. The Chair is mostly occupied by a person who is not wanted around, something like a spare part but Roy has asserted that the Chair is the most responsible office in any legislative assembly, making the debates meaningful and purposeful. Both the ruling and the opposition, have to abide by the decision of the Chair. The Speaker therefore cannot be used as a tool of toppling games. The present Speaker had been a victim of such a game used by the Congress party in 1991. The Speaker had also made clear that he would make a fair and free functioning in the House , towards both the ruling and opposition members and that he would maintain stability in all respects.