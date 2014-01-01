/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

LEAD PARTY IN GOVERNMENT

The party having most numbers in the legislative assembly heads the Government, whether it is a single party government or a coalition. This is obvious. Yet the Congress opposition leader, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, does not seem to be sure. Mukul had raked up a question, whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the National Peoples Party (NPP), is heading the present new government, which is having a comfortable majority in the house of 60, having an alliance with other like minded regional parties. It is therefore a simple answer, which needs no subtraction, or probable addition. After all , the number game, is the choice of the majority voters in the state, who have clearly voted the NPP as the lead party in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government. So there should be no confusion on the matter. The Speaker had intervened, disallowing discussion on the matter which was irrelevant in the House, which at that time was taking a Confidence motion on the Government, winning by a voice vote.