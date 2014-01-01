Menu
LEAD   PARTY  IN  GOVERNMENT

The  party  having  most  numbers  in   the  legislative  assembly  heads  the  Government,  whether  it  is  a  single  party  government  or  a coalition.  This  is  obvious.  Yet  the   Congress  opposition  leader, former   Chief  Minister  Mukul  Sangma,   does  not  seem  to  be  sure.  Mukul  had  raked  up  a  question,  whether  the  Bharatiya  Janata  Party  (BJP)  or  the  National  Peoples  Party  (NPP), is  heading  the  present  new  government, which  is  having  a  comfortable  majority  in  the  house  of  60,   having  an  alliance  with  other   like  minded  regional  parties.  It  is  therefore  a  simple  answer,  which  needs  no  subtraction,   or  probable  addition.  After  all , the  number  game,  is  the  choice  of  the  majority  voters  in  the  state,   who  have  clearly  voted  the  NPP  as  the  lead  party  in  the  Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance  Government.  So  there  should  be  no  confusion  on  the  matter.  The  Speaker  had  intervened,   disallowing  discussion  on  the  matter   which  was  irrelevant   in  the  House,  which  at  that  time  was  taking  a  Confidence  motion  on  the  Government,  winning  by  a  voice  vote.  