FREE LANCE MEMBERS

Two members of the Assembly said that they are not taking sides, either with the ruling or the opposition but would maintain a watchful eye. Independent legislature S K. Sunn of Mawphlang and Adelbert Nongrum of Mawkhar constituency, the lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement KHNAM. S.K. Sunn has declared that he is a free member and make use of the freedom of speech, yet would always function for the interests of the people not only of his constituency but also for the greater interests of the population of the whole state. In the election of the Speaker, Sunn had however voted for Donkupar Roy, as he believe that the Speaker is a capable person. Adelbert Nongrum, also said that he would maintain a balance outlook. Although he occupy the opposition bench. Adelbert was not present in the House, during the election of the Speaker. This is possibly the first time in the history of the Meghalaya having free lance members. KHNAM member had been given a special treatment, as he has now been allotted a seat in between the ruling and opposition benches.