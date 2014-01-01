Menu
FREE LANCE MEMBERS

 

Two  members  of  the  Assembly  said that  they  are  not  taking  sides, either  with  the  ruling  or  the  opposition but  would  maintain  a  watchful  eye. Independent  legislature S K. Sunn  of  Mawphlang  and  Adelbert  Nongrum  of  Mawkhar  constituency,  the  lone  Khun  Hynniewtrep  National  Awakening  Movement  KHNAM.  S.K.  Sunn  has  declared  that  he  is  a  free  member  and  make  use   of  the  freedom  of  speech,  yet  would  always  function  for  the  interests  of  the  people   not   only   of  his  constituency  but  also  for  the  greater  interests  of  the  population  of  the  whole  state.   In  the  election  of  the  Speaker,  Sunn  had  however   voted  for  Donkupar  Roy,  as  he  believe  that  the  Speaker  is   a  capable  person. Adelbert  Nongrum,  also  said  that  he  would  maintain  a  balance  outlook. Although he occupy  the  opposition  bench. Adelbert  was  not  present  in  the  House,  during  the  election    of  the  Speaker. This  is  possibly  the  first  time  in  the  history  of  the  Meghalaya having  free  lance  members.    KHNAM   member  had  been  given  a   special    treatment,  as  he  has  now  been  allotted  a   seat  in  between  the  ruling  and  opposition  benches.      