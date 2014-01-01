Menu
TAKING A RISK  

 

The  former  Chief  Minister, Mukul  Sangma   for  the  first  time  in  the  electoral   history  of  Meghalaya  had  contested  from  two  seats and  winning  both,  that  is  his  home  constituency  Ampati  and  Songsak.  It  is  in  Ampati ,  that  he  had  a  big  win    by  a  margin  of   more  than  eight   thousand  votes,  while  in  Songsak it  was   just  only  a  little  over  one  thousand  votes.  However,  Mukul  Sangma  is  taking  a  risk,  resigning  from  Ampati  and  to  contest  again  from  Songsak,    the  reason  being  to  see  that  his  daughter, Miani  Shira  is  elected  from  Ampati. However  this  is  the  wish  of  the  family,  as  his  wife,  Dikkanchi    Shira  has  already  been  elected  from   Mahendraganj. The  battle  in  Somgsak,  is  therefore  a  do  or  die  affair as  Nihim  D.  Shira  of  the  National  Peoples  Party, would  surely  give  a  tough  fight, although  all  within  the  family  they  belong  to  the  Shira   clan. Taking  into  account  clanwise,  the  Shira  factor  would  go  against  Mukul  Sangma. However  Mukul  Sangma  has  plunged  into  a  risky  affair,  sacrificing  himself  for  the  sake  of  his  daughter.