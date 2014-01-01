/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

TAKING A RISK

The former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma for the first time in the electoral history of Meghalaya had contested from two seats and winning both, that is his home constituency Ampati and Songsak. It is in Ampati , that he had a big win by a margin of more than eight thousand votes, while in Songsak it was just only a little over one thousand votes. However, Mukul Sangma is taking a risk, resigning from Ampati and to contest again from Songsak, the reason being to see that his daughter, Miani Shira is elected from Ampati. However this is the wish of the family, as his wife, Dikkanchi Shira has already been elected from Mahendraganj. The battle in Somgsak, is therefore a do or die affair as Nihim D. Shira of the National Peoples Party, would surely give a tough fight, although all within the family they belong to the Shira clan. Taking into account clanwise, the Shira factor would go against Mukul Sangma. However Mukul Sangma has plunged into a risky affair, sacrificing himself for the sake of his daughter.