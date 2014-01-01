Menu
SLIP OF TOUNGE 

The  Governor  of  Meghalaya  Ganga  Prasad,  had  not  made  a  slip  of  tongue    when  he  addressed  the  budget  session  of  the  legislative  in Hindi but  had  chosen  to  speak  in  Hindi   because  of  his  wish  whatever  being   the  reason,    best  known  to  him. The  Governor  had  therefore created  a  precedent and  at  the  same  time  scripted  history in  the  46  years,    since    the  Assembly  came  into  being. The  first  walk  out  in  the  first  day  of  the  budget  session  was  made  by   Ampareen  Lyngdoh  Congress  member  from   Laitumkhrah  East  Shillong  as  a  mark  of  protest  against  the  Hindi  speech  of  the  Governor.   The  Legislator  from  Mawlai  P.T.  Sawkmie was  also  vocal  in  raising  the  protest. KHNAM   representative  from  Mawkhar  Adelbert  Nongrum,  said  he  would  speak  in  Khasi. As  Khasi  and  Garo  are  associate  official  languages   in  the  state,  the  Speaker Don  Kupar  Roy, clarified  that  they can do so, provided  translated  versions  are  made  available  before  hand.