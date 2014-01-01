/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

SLIP OF TOUNGE

The Governor of Meghalaya Ganga Prasad, had not made a slip of tongue when he addressed the budget session of the legislative in Hindi but had chosen to speak in Hindi because of his wish whatever being the reason, best known to him. The Governor had therefore created a precedent and at the same time scripted history in the 46 years, since the Assembly came into being. The first walk out in the first day of the budget session was made by Ampareen Lyngdoh Congress member from Laitumkhrah East Shillong as a mark of protest against the Hindi speech of the Governor. The Legislator from Mawlai P.T. Sawkmie was also vocal in raising the protest. KHNAM representative from Mawkhar Adelbert Nongrum, said he would speak in Khasi. As Khasi and Garo are associate official languages in the state, the Speaker Don Kupar Roy, clarified that they can do so, provided translated versions are made available before hand.