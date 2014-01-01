/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

THE NEW HOUSE

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has for years together held its session in borrowed buildings such as the State Central Library which is meant to house public functions, specially related to cultural activities. The sessions have however been shifted to Rilbong. This has come about following the original building at Khyndai lad in the centre-point of the state capital being razed to the ground in a fire more than a decade ago. The State Government however, did not take up reconstruction, when many excuses were given including non-availability of land. Meghalaya is the only state in India, which till today do not have an assembly building, which is something disgraceful. However with the installation of the new present Government, the Speaker, Don Kupar Roy has assured, that this is one of the priorities of the Government in having a new house. New members of the High Power Committee have been announced with the task of going ahead with this important job.