THE NEW  HOUSE 

  

The  Meghalaya  Legislative  Assembly has  for  years  together  held  its  session  in  borrowed  buildings such  as  the  State  Central  Library which is meant  to  house  public  functions,  specially  related  to  cultural  activities.  The  sessions  have  however  been  shifted  to  Rilbong. This  has  come  about following  the  original  building  at  Khyndai lad in  the  centre-point  of  the  state  capital being  razed  to  the  ground  in  a fire  more  than  a  decade  ago.  The  State  Government however, did  not  take  up  reconstruction,  when  many  excuses  were  given  including  non-availability  of  land.  Meghalaya  is  the  only   state  in  India,  which  till   today do not  have  an  assembly  building,  which  is  something  disgraceful. However  with  the  installation  of  the  new  present  Government,  the  Speaker, Don  Kupar  Roy  has  assured,  that  this  is  one  of  the  priorities  of  the  Government   in  having   a  new house. New  members  of  the   High  Power  Committee  have  been  announced  with  the  task  of  going  ahead with  this  important  job.  