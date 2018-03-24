Menu
CHAMPION STILL NEED TO WIN 

The Garo National Liberation Army Supremo, Champion R. Sangma is still to gain his  freedom,  though to  be  the  real champion  in  his  legal  battle,  despite  that  the  Supreme  Court  has  passed an order  for his release. The State Home Minister James K. Sangma said,  the  government  would   still  have  to  review, the situation  as  there  are  many  other factors,  that  need  to  be  considered. The  Government  had  instead  asked  for  more  certified  copies  of  the  Apex  court  orders.  Also  that,  he  could  not  be  released  from  detention,  without  an  order  from  the  then  Resubelpara District Magistrate,  who  had  first  ordered  detention  of  the  arrested  rebel  leader. However  Champion had  asked  all  the  remaining  cares  of  the  insurgent  outfit  to  surrender  and  work  for   the  betterment  of  the  society.   