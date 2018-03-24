/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

CHAMPION STILL NEED TO WIN

The Garo National Liberation Army Supremo, Champion R. Sangma is still to gain his freedom, though to be the real champion in his legal battle, despite that the Supreme Court has passed an order for his release. The State Home Minister James K. Sangma said, the government would still have to review, the situation as there are many other factors, that need to be considered. The Government had instead asked for more certified copies of the Apex court orders. Also that, he could not be released from detention, without an order from the then Resubelpara District Magistrate, who had first ordered detention of the arrested rebel leader. However Champion had asked all the remaining cares of the insurgent outfit to surrender and work for the betterment of the society.