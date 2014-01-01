/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

DELHI CHALO

Senior leader of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government, Prestone Tynsong, has called upon legislators to accompany him to New Delhi to meet central leaders to discuss urgently matters of state, like the banning of coal mining by the National Green Tribunal in the state, which have affected the revenue of the state. The banning of coal mining came into effect in the year 2014 but is still continuing. The previous Government had brought a resolution for lifting to the ban but to no avail. The State Government had also appointed committees in working out ways and means to resume coal mining with certain safeguard to the environment. The State Government has suffered a loss of rupees 416 crores, since coal mining was banned in the state. Meanwhile illegal stone quarrying, which was banned in the state have mushroomed again in West Garo Hills.