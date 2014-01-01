Menu
DELHI CHALO 

Senior  leader  of  the  Meghalaya Democratic  Alliance  Government, Prestone Tynsong,  has  called upon  legislators  to  accompany  him  to  New  Delhi  to  meet  central  leaders  to  discuss  urgently  matters  of  state,  like  the  banning  of  coal  mining  by  the  National  Green  Tribunal  in  the  state,  which  have  affected  the  revenue  of  the  state.  The  banning  of  coal  mining  came  into  effect in  the  year  2014 but  is  still  continuing.  The  previous  Government  had  brought  a  resolution for  lifting  to  the  ban  but  to  no  avail.  The  State  Government  had  also  appointed  committees  in  working  out  ways  and  means  to  resume  coal  mining  with  certain  safeguard   to  the  environment.  The  State  Government  has  suffered  a  loss  of  rupees  416 crores,  since  coal  mining was  banned  in  the  state.  Meanwhile  illegal  stone  quarrying,  which  was  banned  in  the  state  have   mushroomed  again  in  West  Garo  Hills.  