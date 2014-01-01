Menu
'WATER EVERYWHERE but EVEN NOT A DROP TO DRINK' 

There  is  a saying,  that  water  is  everywhere  but  not  a  drop  to  drink,  where  water  scarcity  exist even  in  Sohra,  the  rainiest  spot  on  earth.  However  the  State  Minister  for  Public Health Engineering, Samlin Malngniang, hopes  that  water  supply  would  be  improved,  under  the  North   East  Special  Infrastructure  Development  Scheme.  Already  proposals  have  been  submitted  for  improvement  of  water  supply  to   all  villages  in  the  state.  Besides   the   water  supply  from  the  Greater  Shillong  Water  Supply Scheme, the  phase  three  of  the  project  was  sanctioned  in  2008,  yet  the  project  was delayed  for  non-release  of  funds,  amounting  to  rupees  193.49  crores.  Water  can  be  tapped  from  other  sources  like  rivers  and  springs  and  increasing  the catchment  areas,  with  the  implementation  of  more  water  supply schemes. The Tura legislator Agatha K.  Sangma has championed for the use of filtered water in the Assembly and not bottled water.  According to her, filtered water is more clean and healthy.    