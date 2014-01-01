/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

'WATER EVERYWHERE but EVEN NOT A DROP TO DRINK'

There is a saying, that water is everywhere but not a drop to drink, where water scarcity exist even in Sohra, the rainiest spot on earth. However the State Minister for Public Health Engineering, Samlin Malngniang, hopes that water supply would be improved, under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme. Already proposals have been submitted for improvement of water supply to all villages in the state. Besides the water supply from the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme, the phase three of the project was sanctioned in 2008, yet the project was delayed for non-release of funds, amounting to rupees 193.49 crores. Water can be tapped from other sources like rivers and springs and increasing the catchment areas, with the implementation of more water supply schemes. The Tura legislator Agatha K. Sangma has championed for the use of filtered water in the Assembly and not bottled water. According to her, filtered water is more clean and healthy.