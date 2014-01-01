Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

ON THE DOT 

Conrad K. Sangma,  the  new  Chief  Minister,  does  not  believe  in  excuses  and  being  late.  Since  day-one  he  assumed offic,e  he  is  on  the  dot  reaching his  office  room  in  the  Secretariat  at   10.a.m.  This has never happened since the state of Meghalaya was created.  The  office  workers can  no  longer  be  casual  in  coming  to  office,  more  than  one  hour  late,  take  their  time  in  chit-  chatting,  start  knitting  or  calling  for  an  early  drink  of  tea.  The  Chief  Minister  himself  has  set  about  a  work  culture  and  this  is  said  to  be  the fast  catching  up  among  the  office  staff.  The  system  of  blowing  the  siren  to  start  and  stop  work  has  been  done  away.  Discipline  in  the  working  of  the  Government  has  started  from  the  tables  of  the  staff,  which  should  percolate  to   the  other  departments  not  only  in  capital  Shillong  but  throughout  the  state.  