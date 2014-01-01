/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ON THE DOT

Conrad K. Sangma, the new Chief Minister, does not believe in excuses and being late. Since day-one he assumed offic,e he is on the dot reaching his office room in the Secretariat at 10.a.m. This has never happened since the state of Meghalaya was created. The office workers can no longer be casual in coming to office, more than one hour late, take their time in chit- chatting, start knitting or calling for an early drink of tea. The Chief Minister himself has set about a work culture and this is said to be the fast catching up among the office staff. The system of blowing the siren to start and stop work has been done away. Discipline in the working of the Government has started from the tables of the staff, which should percolate to the other departments not only in capital Shillong but throughout the state.