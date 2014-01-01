/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Speeches made in the regional language of Khasi in the legislative assembly is not the first time, when Ampareen Lyngdoh of the Congress from Laitumkhrah and Adelbert Nongrum of the Khun Hynniewtrep NationalAwakening Movement (KHNAM) from Mawkhar North Shillong, spoke in Khasi, which is an Associated official language in Meghalaya besides Garo language. It was in the year 1978, that Dominic Roblin Nongkynrih, the legislator, from Nongkrem used Khasi in his deliberation in the Assembly, when the Speaker was Winstone Syiemiong. The present Speaker Don Kupar Roy had however asked for copies of translations in English for the convenience of non-Khasi members. This time Saleng A. Sangma of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), spoke in Garo, Ampareen had asked for amendment of Rule 28 of the Rules of Conduct in Business of the Assembly, which states that it should be conducted in English.