NOT THE FIRST TIME

Speeches  made  in   the  regional  language  of  Khasi  in  the  legislative  assembly is  not  the  first  time,  when  Ampareen  Lyngdoh  of  the  Congress from  Laitumkhrah  and  Adelbert  Nongrum of the Khun Hynniewtrep NationalAwakening Movement (KHNAM) from  Mawkhar  North  Shillong,  spoke  in  Khasi,  which  is  an  Associated  official  language  in  Meghalaya besides Garo language. It was in  the year  1978, that Dominic Roblin Nongkynrih, the legislator,  from  Nongkrem used  Khasi  in  his deliberation  in  the  Assembly, when  the  Speaker was Winstone Syiemiong. The  present  Speaker Don  Kupar  Roy had  however  asked  for  copies  of   translations  in  English  for  the  convenience  of   non-Khasi  members. This time  Saleng A. Sangma  of  the  Nationalist  Congress  Party (NCP), spoke in  Garo,  Ampareen  had  asked for amendment of  Rule  28  of the  Rules  of  Conduct in Business  of  the  Assembly, which  states  that  it  should  be  conducted  in  English. 