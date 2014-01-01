PRIORITIES IN BUDGET
The maiden budget of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, placed in the House by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, also being Finance Minister, is a stunning deficit of rupees, 1150 crores which is however tax free, without placing further financial burden on the people, yet being a burden on the state exchequer. There are avenues that the deficit can be gradually reduced with improvement of tax collection and implementation of austerity measures in the day to day administration, also there is need for approaching the 15th Finance Commission to help improve the socio-economic and administrative set up. Aid for central schemes to the ratio of 90: 10, would have to be fought and also for not pulling back of development funds. This all depends on the present Government in showing its sincerity in the implementation of schemes and projects that can be beneficial to the people, especially in community and rural development, which is the highest ear marked in the budget, amounting to rupees 1457.94 Crore.