Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

PRIORITIES IN BUDGET

The  maiden  budget  of   the  Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, placed  in  the  House  by  Chief   Minister  Conrad  K.  Sangma,  also  being  Finance  Minister,   is  a  stunning  deficit  of  rupees, 1150  crores  which is  however  tax  free,  without  placing  further  financial  burden  on  the  people,  yet  being  a  burden  on  the  state  exchequer.  There  are  avenues  that  the  deficit  can  be  gradually  reduced with improvement  of  tax  collection  and  implementation  of  austerity  measures  in  the  day  to  day administration, also  there  is  need for approaching the  15th Finance Commission  to help improve  the  socio-economic  and  administrative  set  up.   Aid  for  central  schemes  to  the  ratio  of  90: 10,  would  have  to  be  fought and  also  for  not  pulling  back  of  development  funds.  This  all  depends  on  the  present Government  in showing  its  sincerity  in  the  implementation  of  schemes  and  projects that can be beneficial  to  the  people, especially in community and  rural  development, which  is  the  highest  ear  marked  in  the  budget, amounting to  rupees 1457.94 Crore.      