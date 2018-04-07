/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

LAST ROUND OF POLL





Meghalaya is all set for poll contest of the remaining two seats, Williamnagar and Ampathi in the sixty seat assembly. Political parties have already started gearing poll campaign. Elections were not held at Williamnagar as the National Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma was killed in a bomb blast. The party has however decided to set up Jonathone’s wife Krinilla Marak to contest. Already Krinilla is receiving sympathy support from the electorate. The Ampathi seat was won by the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who also won from the Songsak constituency. He has however decided not to contest the Ampathi seat, leaving it to his daughter. The date for Williamnagar has already been announced on April 27, whether the sitting member Deborah Marak of the Congress would be able to retain the Williamnagar seat, remains to be a big question mark.