 LAST ROUND OF POLL


Meghalaya   is  all  set  for  poll  contest   of  the  remaining  two  seats,  Williamnagar and  Ampathi   in   the   sixty  seat  assembly.   Political   parties   have already started gearing poll campaign.  Elections  were  not  held  at  Williamnagar  as  the  National  Congress  Party  candidate  Jonathone  Sangma    was  killed  in  a  bomb  blast.   The  party  has  however  decided    to  set  up Jonathone’s  wife  Krinilla  Marak  to  contest.  Already Krinilla is receiving sympathy support from the electorate. The  Ampathi  seat  was  won  by  the  Chief  Minister  Mukul  Sangma,  who  also  won  from  the  Songsak  constituency. He  has  however  decided   not  to  contest  the  Ampathi  seat,  leaving   it to  his  daughter.   The  date  for  Williamnagar  has  already  been  announced  on  April  27,  whether  the  sitting  member  Deborah  Marak  of  the  Congress  would  be   able  to  retain  the  Williamnagar  seat,   remains  to   be   a  big  question  mark.  

 

 