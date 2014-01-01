/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

QUESTION OF SENIOR AND JUNIOR

A question has cropped up as who is the senior or junior minister in the cabinet of the present Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. As the Government is composed of different political leaders of the National People’s Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other regional parties, including the United Democratic Party, the Hills State People’s Democratic Party and others, the respective parties do have senior veterans, who however do not wish to pose as being senior or junior ministers. It however all depends on the portfolios, the ministers are given charge of. Prestone Tynsong, considered to be a veteran leader, however believe that all ministers have collective responsibilities and also have equal roles in decision and policy making.