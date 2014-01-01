Menu
QUESTION OF SENIOR AND JUNIOR

A  question  has  cropped    up  as  who  is  the  senior  or  junior  minister  in  the  cabinet  of  the  present  Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance.   As  the  Government  is  composed  of  different  political  leaders  of  the  National  People’s  Party,  the  Bharatiya  Janata  Party  and  other  regional  parties,  including  the  United  Democratic  Party,  the  Hills  State  People’s  Democratic  Party  and  others,  the  respective  parties  do  have  senior  veterans,  who  however  do  not   wish  to  pose  as  being  senior  or  junior  ministers.   It  however  all  depends  on  the  portfolios,  the  ministers  are  given  charge of.  Prestone  Tynsong,  considered  to  be  a  veteran   leader,  however  believe  that  all   ministers  have  collective  responsibilities  and  also  have  equal  roles  in  decision  and  policy  making.