/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

THREE IN ONE

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma recent visit to the national capital, met three Union Ministers at one go in a business-like fashion. Firstly, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh for setting up a high-end food processing park, including a fully funded scheme in the creation of infrastructure in social sector like primary and secondary education and health. Discussions with Union Minister of state for Tourism K.J. Alphons was centered around Tourism, taking advantage of the tourism potential the state already has.. With drinking water difficulties in rural areas, Chief minister met Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj , Narendra Singh Tomar for easing the situation by construction of check-dams and tapping water resources like water harvesting. Chief Minister had assured that the present Government want to implement all central schemes in right earnest and ensure monitoring and accountability.