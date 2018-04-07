Menu
THREE IN ONE 

Chief  Minister  Conrad  Sangma  recent  visit  to  the  national  capital,  met  three  Union  Ministers  at  one  go   in  a  business-like  fashion.   Firstly,  the  Union  Minister  for  Development  of  North  Eastern  Region,  Jitendra  Singh  for  setting  up  a  high-end  food  processing  park,  including  a  fully  funded  scheme  in  the  creation  of   infrastructure  in  social  sector    like  primary  and  secondary    education    and  health. Discussions with Union Minister of state for Tourism K.J. Alphons  was  centered  around   Tourism,  taking  advantage  of   the  tourism  potential  the  state  already  has..  With  drinking  water  difficulties  in  rural  areas,  Chief  minister  met  Union  Minister  for Rural  Development  and   Panchayati  Raj ,  Narendra  Singh  Tomar  for  easing  the  situation  by  construction  of  check-dams  and  tapping  water  resources  like  water  harvesting.   Chief  Minister  had  assured  that  the  present  Government  want  to  implement  all  central  schemes   in  right  earnest  and  ensure  monitoring  and    accountability.