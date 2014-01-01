/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

ALL SET FOR NATIONAL GAMES

It would be a tremendous task holding for the first time, the National Games 2022 in Shillong. Seventeen new stadiums have to be constructed and also two games villages at an initial cost of rupees 2,000 crores. The State Government has been asked to complete all infrastructural requirements by 2001. A close rapport has therefore been taken with other national bodies like the Indian Olympic Association. It also need the close cooperation of land owners, as the State Government do not have enough land owned by the state. Land matters has always been the problem in the state, as paying for compensation take years to complete. Land for construction of each Game Village is 100 acres, for mini game village 50 acres, while ten acres for each seventeen stadiums. Even in normal conditions, many of the stadiums in the state are not completed for years together and the works have also been abandoned, like the Kurkalang stadium in Bhoilymbong Ri Bhoi for more than three decades.