ALL SET FOR NATIONAL GAMES

It  would  be  a  tremendous  task    holding  for  the  first  time,  the  National  Games   2022  in  Shillong.  Seventeen  new  stadiums  have  to  be  constructed  and  also  two  games  villages  at   an  initial  cost  of  rupees  2,000 crores.   The  State Government  has  been  asked  to  complete  all  infrastructural  requirements  by  2001.  A  close  rapport  has  therefore  been taken  with  other  national  bodies  like  the  Indian  Olympic  Association.   It  also  need  the  close  cooperation  of  land  owners,  as  the  State  Government  do  not  have  enough  land  owned  by  the  state.  Land  matters  has  always  been  the  problem  in  the  state,  as  paying  for  compensation  take  years  to  complete.   Land  for  construction  of  each  Game  Village  is  100  acres,   for   mini  game  village    50  acres,  while  ten  acres  for  each  seventeen   stadiums.   Even  in  normal  conditions,  many  of  the  stadiums  in  the   state  are  not  completed  for  years  together  and  the  works  have  also  been  abandoned,  like  the  Kurkalang  stadium  in  Bhoilymbong Ri  Bhoi for  more  than  three  decades.   