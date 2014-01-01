Menu
 COAL A SOCIAL ISSUE 

Nature  has  gifted  the  state,  coal  reserve.,  generating  a  revenue    of  52.77  crore  including extracted  coal,  as  divulged  in  the  present   Budget  Session.  However,  it  has  become  a  social  issue  since  the  National  Green  tribunal  has  banned  mining  of  the  mineral  because  of  the  manner  in  rat-hole  mining  which  is  injurious  to  the  environment.    As  most  of  the  miners  are  affected,  people  have  turned  back  to  agricultural  activities,  like  growing  of  vegetables  and  oranges.  Presently  tomatoes  are  being  marketed  to  different  parts  of  the  state,  including  Silchar  in  Assam.    Coal had also become an issue during the election.  Mining has made many areas falling under the ecologically   fragile zone.  The  State  Government  have  already  resolved  to  lift  the  coal  mining  and  that  provision  be  made in  the  Meghalaya  Mines  and  Mining  Policy  2012,  ensuring  the  safeguarding  of  the  environment  and  the  interests  of  miners.  The  answer  however  is  for  judicious  mining to  ensure  the  interest  of  the  future  generation  of  their  share  of  the  coal  wealth  of  the  state. 