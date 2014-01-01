/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

COAL A SOCIAL ISSUE

Nature has gifted the state, coal reserve., generating a revenue of 52.77 crore including extracted coal, as divulged in the present Budget Session. However, it has become a social issue since the National Green tribunal has banned mining of the mineral because of the manner in rat-hole mining which is injurious to the environment. As most of the miners are affected, people have turned back to agricultural activities, like growing of vegetables and oranges. Presently tomatoes are being marketed to different parts of the state, including Silchar in Assam. Coal had also become an issue during the election. Mining has made many areas falling under the ecologically fragile zone. The State Government have already resolved to lift the coal mining and that provision be made in the Meghalaya Mines and Mining Policy 2012, ensuring the safeguarding of the environment and the interests of miners. The answer however is for judicious mining to ensure the interest of the future generation of their share of the coal wealth of the state.