BORDER LOGGER-HEAD

There is still no prospect in resolving the border issue between the two neighboring states of Meghalaya and Assam, as the two states are sticking to their own political maps. Therefore there is no way to implement the give and take policy. Meghalaya had already prepared the political map in the year 1979-80. Yet the twelve areas of differences remain the same. There have been meeting after meetings in all level, right from the Chief Ministers level and the Deputy Commissioners districts. Meghalaya however should build up various strategies in strengthening the grass root level administration of the Hima or Khasi states in those areas where the states include territories extending to Assam. The Dorbar Shnong of villages in these areas, should be encouraged to function according to the traditional administrative norms in which the village Dorbar should maintain links with their respective Hima.