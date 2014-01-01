Menu
BORDER LOGGER-HEAD

 There is still no  prospect  in  resolving  the  border  issue  between  the  two  neighboring  states  of  Meghalaya  and  Assam,  as  the  two  states  are  sticking  to  their  own  political  maps.  Therefore    there  is  no  way  to  implement  the  give  and  take  policy.  Meghalaya had already prepared the political map in the year 1979-80. Yet the twelve areas of differences remain the same.  There   have  been  meeting  after  meetings  in  all  level,  right  from  the  Chief  Ministers  level and  the  Deputy  Commissioners  districts. Meghalaya however should  build  up  various  strategies  in  strengthening  the  grass  root  level  administration  of  the  Hima  or  Khasi  states  in  those  areas   where  the  states  include  territories   extending  to  Assam.  The  Dorbar  Shnong  of  villages  in  these    areas,  should  be  encouraged  to  function  according  to  the  traditional  administrative  norms  in  which  the  village  Dorbar  should  maintain  links  with  their  respective  Hima.