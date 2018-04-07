Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

SPIRITUAL FESTIVAL  


Springtime  has  brought  about  a  refreshing  air  and  showers,  where  nature  itself  is  welcoming   the season.   Sweet  scented  flowers  and  varied  plants   are  sprouting  and  blooming,  beneath  the  sky  blue  with  patches  of  white  clouds   floating   away.  It  is  in  this  happy  scene,  that  people  also  join  in  welcoming  springtime.   In  the  Ri  Hynñiewtrep  of  Eastern  Meghalaya,   the  hills  and  dales  reverberate with  the  sound  of  music   of  drums  and  the  piped  “Tangmuri”,  being  the  queen  of  Khasi   musical  instruments.  Youth  and   virgin  maidens  in their  ceremonial  attire  of  gold  and  silver  jewellery  and  silk  crowd  in  the  dancing  arena  of  the  happy  soul dance  known  as  the  “Shad  Suk  Mynsiem”.   Flags  of  the  Seng  Khasi  flutter  across  the  land,  the  main  venue  being  in  capital  Shillong   for  three  continuous  days  from April  7  to  9.   It  is  not  only  a  display  of   culture  but  also  a  spiritual  significance  of  thanks  giving  to  the  Divine  Creator.  The  sanctity  of  the  festival  is  reflected  in  the  presence  of  only  virgin  maidens   dancers .  The  silver  crown  they  wear  signify  the   honour  and  dignity  of  women hood protected  by  male  dancers  flashing  their  swords  and   whips.  