SPIRITUAL FESTIVAL  

Springtime has brought about a refreshing air and showers, where nature itself is welcoming the season. Sweet scented flowers and varied plants are sprouting and blooming, beneath the sky blue with patches of white clouds floating away. It is in this happy scene, that people also join in welcoming springtime. In the Ri Hynñiewtrep of Eastern Meghalaya, the hills and dales reverberate with the sound of music of drums and the piped “Tangmuri”, being the queen of Khasi musical instruments. Youth and virgin maidens in their ceremonial attire of gold and silver jewellery and silk crowd in the dancing arena of the happy soul dance known as the “Shad Suk Mynsiem”. Flags of the Seng Khasi flutter across the land, the main venue being in capital Shillong for three continuous days from April 7 to 9. It is not only a display of culture but also a spiritual significance of thanks giving to the Divine Creator. The sanctity of the festival is reflected in the presence of only virgin maidens dancers . The silver crown they wear signify the honour and dignity of women hood protected by male dancers flashing their swords and whips.