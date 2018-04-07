/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

1st...Arding Nongkhlaw Football Tournament concluded

To commemorate the 15th Death Anniversary of Late Bah Arding Nongkhlaw, the Open to all football tournament was organised by the Lumpyngad locality. The 1st Arding Nongkhlaw football tournament saw the participants of 25 teams from in and around the city.

The final tournament was between Madanryting and Nongthymmai in which Madanryting emerged as victorious by 3 to 2. The game was witnessed by Nongthymmai MDC and Executive Members of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Mr. Latiplang Kharkongor, Headmen and the residents of Motinagar.

The games began with Madanryting pressuring the defence of Nongthymmai through attacking football and opened their account with a controversial goal by Pynioh in the 12 minutes. Wankyrshan double the lead in the 29 minutes with a stunning shot from outside after the opponent stopper sloppy pass was intercept. They continued to dominate the game and their result came in 38th minutes with a goal from Hebroman. Until the first half, the game looked one-sided with Madanryting having more possession.

The secondly half saw Nongthymmai eagerly trying to open their score sheets by maintaining their ball possession and attacking their opponent defences. They got their first goal in the 64 minutes by Banskhemlang. Banskhem doubled his score sheets in 78 minutes by chipping through the rushing opponents’ stopper.