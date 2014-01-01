Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

YET ANOTHER   POLL 

The  state  is  soon  to  witness  another  election  in  filling  up  the  Williamnagar  Assembly  seat,  scheduled   on  April  27.  If  not  crucial  yet  it  is  a  prestigious  seat,  considered  to  be  the  citadel  of  the  Congress,  represented  by  sitting  Cabinet  Minister  Debora  Marak.  The  National  Congress  Party  (NCP) is  fielding  Krinilla  Marak,  wife  of  the  slain  Jonathone  Sangma. The  victory  of  Krinilla would  further  increase  the  strength  and  stability  of  the  MDA  Government.   A  tricky  situation  has  however  arisen,  since  there  can  be  no  more  withdrawal  of  other  MDA  candidates,  who  had  already  filed  their  nominations,  including  the  NPP,  BJP,  UDP  as  the  deadline  of  withdrawals  was  over.  Therefore,  it  all  depends  on  the  wisdom  and  strategy  of  the  MDA  partners to  see  how  they  can  defeat  the  Congress  candidate  Debora  Marak. 