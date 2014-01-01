/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

YET ANOTHER POLL

The state is soon to witness another election in filling up the Williamnagar Assembly seat, scheduled on April 27. If not crucial yet it is a prestigious seat, considered to be the citadel of the Congress, represented by sitting Cabinet Minister Debora Marak. The National Congress Party (NCP) is fielding Krinilla Marak, wife of the slain Jonathone Sangma. The victory of Krinilla would further increase the strength and stability of the MDA Government. A tricky situation has however arisen, since there can be no more withdrawal of other MDA candidates, who had already filed their nominations, including the NPP, BJP, UDP as the deadline of withdrawals was over. Therefore, it all depends on the wisdom and strategy of the MDA partners to see how they can defeat the Congress candidate Debora Marak.