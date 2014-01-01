Menu
NOT FOR HOME MINISTER

    

It  was  a   moment  of  embarrassment  for  the  Meghalaya  Home  Minister,  James  Sangma,  who  was   to  receive  a  memento  along   with   other  dignitaries  during  the  ninth convocation  of  the   Indian  Institute  of  Management  Shillong.   His  name  was  called  out  for  the  purpose  but  there  was  no  memento  for  presentation  to  James  Sangma.  Instead  it  was  announced  that  the  memento  was  on  its  way.   Since  James  Sangma  is  the  Home  Minister,   he  is  expected  to  play  the  role  of  a  host  and  should  not  mind  of  the  shortage  of  memento  on  the  occasion.  