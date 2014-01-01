/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NOT FOR HOME MINISTER

It was a moment of embarrassment for the Meghalaya Home Minister, James Sangma, who was to receive a memento along with other dignitaries during the ninth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. His name was called out for the purpose but there was no memento for presentation to James Sangma. Instead it was announced that the memento was on its way. Since James Sangma is the Home Minister, he is expected to play the role of a host and should not mind of the shortage of memento on the occasion.