AT LONG LAST

At long last senior Minister Prestone Tynsong, now occupy the chair of Deputy Chief Minister, though earlier it was hinted that he was to lead the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government. Elected as a legislator in 2003, Tynsong has gained experience , also as being the Chief Executive member of the Khasi Hills District Council. Possibly this time he had aspired to be the Chief Minister of the state but the coalition partners had instead chosen Conrad K. Sangma, who as member of Parliament has more links with the national leadership in New Delhi. Tynsong , it seems do not mind much of the coalition decision, as he says he would be the same, yesterday, today and tomorrow. He believes in what will be- will be, whether it is big or small.