AT LONG LAST 

At  long  last  senior  Minister  Prestone  Tynsong,  now  occupy  the  chair  of  Deputy  Chief  Minister,  though  earlier  it  was  hinted  that  he  was  to  lead  the Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance  Government.  Elected  as  a  legislator  in  2003,  Tynsong  has  gained  experience ,  also  as  being  the  Chief  Executive  member  of  the  Khasi  Hills  District  Council.  Possibly  this  time  he  had  aspired  to  be  the  Chief  Minister  of  the  state  but  the  coalition  partners  had  instead  chosen  Conrad  K.  Sangma,  who  as  member  of  Parliament  has  more  links  with  the  national  leadership  in  New  Delhi.  Tynsong , it  seems  do  not  mind  much  of  the  coalition  decision,  as  he  says  he  would  be  the  same, yesterday, today  and  tomorrow.  He  believes  in  what  will be- will  be, whether  it  is  big  or  small.