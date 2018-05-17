/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

'Meghalaya Kurash wrestling' team to participate in Jharkhand

Member of Meghalaya ‘Kurash Wrestling’ team which consist of eight participants will participate in the National sub-junior & cadets ‘Kurash’ Championship which will be held in Jharkhand from 14th to 17th May 2018. Kurash is a form of folk wrestling practiced in central India. The wrestlers will have to use a towel to hold their opponents, and their goal is to throw their opponents off the feet. Lyngdoh Nonglait, Bobita Ray, Derick Marbaniang, Kitboklang Dkhar, Daman Nongsiej, Antonio Lyngdoh, Richfield Wahlang, Sylvian Enrique Kharkangor.

The team is lead by Phyiona Nongbet and Balamphang Kharkongor as Manager and Coach respectively of the Meghalaya Kurash Association.