HYC wants colleges to give first preference to local Youths

The Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) delegation lead by Roy Kupar Synrem met the principals and heads of the different colleges which include St Anthony’s College, St Edmund’s College, Shillong College, St Mary’s College and others to demand that colleges should give first preference to local students for admission in their respective institutions.

Synrem said that it is important for these colleges or institution to give first preference to the youth of the state so to inspire them to go for higher studies and not spending so much money to get admission outside the state. He added that the heads of the different institutions have also assured to look into the matter.