Menu
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

REDUCE TO ASHES 

Is there any trace of an omen? A  lightening  strike  had  reduced  to  ashes  of  the  bachelors  dormitory, owned  by  former Chief  Minister Mukul Sangma at Gambegre in the Garo Hills.  The “Nok-Achik” is a  dormitory  of  bachelors,  who  among  themselves  retreat  in  the  evenings  in  sessions  of  discussions   on  social  affairs  and  also  youth  activities  aimed  at  the  betterment  of  society  at  large. The youths  prepare  themselves to tackle  the difficulties  in  the  day  to  day  life  and  plan  for  the  betterment  of  the  future.Why therefore  such an  institution  was  burnt  to  ashes  by  the  forces  of  nature?  Though  of  course  the  weather  conditions  in  Garo  Hills,  saw  heavy  rains and  thunder  storms,  specially  affecting  the  Ampati  constituency. A streak of  lightening  accompanied  by  a  roar  of  thunder,  struck  the  traditional  Non--Achik  dormitory.  There  can  be  many  interpretations  or  can  be  explained  as  a  freak  of  nature,  yet  it  can  also  be  an  unseen  prediction  of  the  course  of  events  in  the  political  scene  in  Garo  Hills.  