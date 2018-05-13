/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

REDUCE TO ASHES

Is there any trace of an omen? A lightening strike had reduced to ashes of the bachelors dormitory, owned by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma at Gambegre in the Garo Hills. The “Nok-Achik” is a dormitory of bachelors, who among themselves retreat in the evenings in sessions of discussions on social affairs and also youth activities aimed at the betterment of society at large. The youths prepare themselves to tackle the difficulties in the day to day life and plan for the betterment of the future.Why therefore such an institution was burnt to ashes by the forces of nature? Though of course the weather conditions in Garo Hills, saw heavy rains and thunder storms, specially affecting the Ampati constituency. A streak of lightening accompanied by a roar of thunder, struck the traditional Non--Achik dormitory. There can be many interpretations or can be explained as a freak of nature, yet it can also be an unseen prediction of the course of events in the political scene in Garo Hills.