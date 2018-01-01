Menu
THE RAJAH OF RANI 

The normal  political  situation  in  Meghalaya  is  usually  fluid  in  all  times  of  the  four  season. Even  when  elections  to  the  state  legislative  assembly  is  past  history,   yet  there  are  important left over’s.  The Chief Minister himself Conrad K. Sangma has to be formally elected as a representative of the House. Secondly, the constituency  of  Ranikor  in  Khasi  Hills,  has  to  be  filled  up,  as  former  Congress  representative,  Martin M. Danggo,  resigned  after  winning  the  elections and  also from  the  Congress  party. The  motive  of  his  resignation  was  essentially  to  fulfill  the ambition  that  Ranikor  become  a  civil  sub-division,  which  became  a  reality on Tuesday July 10. This has earned Martin M. Danggo the title as Rajah of Ranikor.  The  important  question    is  how  many  citizens  would  rally  for  their  Raja.  