THE RAJAH OF RANI

The normal political situation in Meghalaya is usually fluid in all times of the four season. Even when elections to the state legislative assembly is past history, yet there are important left over’s. The Chief Minister himself Conrad K. Sangma has to be formally elected as a representative of the House. Secondly, the constituency of Ranikor in Khasi Hills, has to be filled up, as former Congress representative, Martin M. Danggo, resigned after winning the elections and also from the Congress party. The motive of his resignation was essentially to fulfill the ambition that Ranikor become a civil sub-division, which became a reality on Tuesday July 10. This has earned Martin M. Danggo the title as Rajah of Ranikor. The important question is how many citizens would rally for their Raja.