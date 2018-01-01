Menu
PLAN TO UNSEAT CONRAD 

The  UDP  in  the  Garo  Hills  have  gone  to  the  extent  of  an attempt  to  unseating   Conrad  K. Sangma  as  the  Chief  Minister  in  setting  up  a  candidate  against  him  in  the  South  Tura  constituency,  as  Conrad  has  to  seek  formal  elections  to  ensure  that  he  is  an  elected  representative to  the  State  Legislative  Assembly.  The  contention  of  the  Garo  Hills  unit  of  the  UDP is  that,  people  want  a  regional  party  to  head  the  government,  and  not  the  National People’s Party (NPP),  which  is  a  national  party. Conrad  on  the  other  hand  have  appealed  to  all  the  Meghalaya  Democratic  Alliance  to  support  his  candidature.  