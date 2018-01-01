/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

PLAN TO UNSEAT CONRAD

The UDP in the Garo Hills have gone to the extent of an attempt to unseating Conrad K. Sangma as the Chief Minister in setting up a candidate against him in the South Tura constituency, as Conrad has to seek formal elections to ensure that he is an elected representative to the State Legislative Assembly. The contention of the Garo Hills unit of the UDP is that, people want a regional party to head the government, and not the National People’s Party (NPP), which is a national party. Conrad on the other hand have appealed to all the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance to support his candidature.